Mogadishu, Somalia — In a devastating incident that has shaken the city of Mogadishu, Somalia, a car bomb exploded outside a popular tea and coffee shop, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The horrific event occurred while patrons were gathered to watch the highly anticipated Euro 2024 football match between Spain and England.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and destruction as the blast ripped through the area, shattering windows and sending debris flying. The explosion claimed the lives of several innocent bystanders, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident, working to identify the perpetrators and understand the motives behind this heinous act of violence. The blast has once again highlighted the ongoing security challenges faced by the people of Mogadishu and the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

As the investigation unfolds, the international community has condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the people of Somalia. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the resilience and strength of the Somali people in the face of adversity.

The Euro 2024 match between Spain and England, which was being watched by the victims at the time of the explosion, has taken on a somber tone in the wake of this tragedy. The football community has come together to offer condolences and support to the affected families and the people of Mogadishu.

As the city mourns the loss of innocent lives, the focus remains on healing and rebuilding. The resilience of the Somali people will undoubtedly shine through as they come together to support one another and work towards a brighter, safer future.