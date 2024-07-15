South Africa: X Users Laugh at Jada Pinkett Smith's 'South African' Heritage

15 July 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

US actress Jada Pinkett Smith never shies away from airing her marriage woes.

From her bombshell separation from her husband Will Smith to her “entanglement” with August Alsina, ‘she’s put it all out there.

While her life sounds like a proper telenovela, Mzansi can agree that Pinkett Smith’s striking beauty makes her appear as if she was born and bred in South Africa. Oh, and let’s not forget that fiery temperament.

When HR consultant Annie Modiba posed a question on X (formerly Twitter), fellow online users gave their hot takes on, “If Jada was South African, where would she be from?”

Some X users didn’t take it too kindly when @TheRealMotase suggested the Easter Cape with Modiba jumping into her own mentions, responding: “They’ll m&* you.”

@SdonaG was convinced the Girls Trip was “definitely Seshego,” and added: “She moves like Doromongy this one.”

There were a few mentions of the Western and Northern Cape, but the main consensus always returned to the Eastern Cape.

The actress has been supporting her estranged husband while on his press tour to promote his latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Despite their separation, the couple are still on good terms.

In celebration of Father’s Day, Pinkett Smith posted a sweet tribute to Smith on social media. “Will, thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day - you deserve the rest.”

