South Africa: Ali Naka's U.S. Travel Advisory Post Makes it Into the Online Hall of Fame

The assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump dominated news headlines over the weekend.

Trump was delivering a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday when shots rang out. A bullet grazed his ear, causing minimal damage. The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the alleged shooter. He was shot and killed.

The US has been going through the most these past couple of weeks. It was only a matter of time before “political violence” engulfed the country.

The North American country is fond of sending out travel advisories to its citizens, warning them against travel to dangerous and unsafe nations. Now, the tables have turned.

Political activist Ali Naka thought it pertinent to issue an advisory on behalf of African states. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naka used jest and quirky irony to get his message across.

“We are concerned about the levels of Political violence in America. We urge the Americans to resolve their differences peacefully,” he wrote.

“We will be deploying observers to monitor the volatile situation. All Africans in America should keep in contact with their respective Embassies. We advise Africans to stop traveling to America during this period.”

The post gained more than 19K retweets and 54K likes.

When an X user responded, “That’s funny, I actually thought that was real for a second”, Naka curtly asked: “What’s not real?”

Another joked: “Africa needs to bring democracy to America.”

Jokes aside, X users made intelligent and notable remarks. “It’s high time African Union & ECOWAS step in to bring peace and democracy to the United States of America.

“We’ll be sending humanitarian aids to cater for the wounded as well as provide shelter for the displaced. It’s time!,” wrote @savagekizz.

The USA is set to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. Following the Trump assassination attempt, South Africans are having second thoughts and blankly added that America isn’t fit to host the global football tournament.