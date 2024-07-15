South Africa: State to Update on DNA Tests in Missing Joshlin Smith Case - South African News Briefs - July 15, 2024

State to Update on DNA Tests in Missing Joshlin Smith Case

The State will provide an update regarding DNA tests conducted on 6-year-old Joshlin Smith's clothes, according to EWN. Joshlin disappeared from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, in February 2024. Her mother, Kelly Smith, along with three others, has been charged with her kidnapping and will return to court. Police reported that DNA analysis of a jersey found in a field near Middelpos on May 31 is still incomplete. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that the State is not ruling out the possibility of the accused applying for bail, despite their initial decision to abandon the request.

Eastern Cape Teacher Admits to Sexual Misconduct

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has confirmed that, of the 10 cases in which teachers were found guilty of sexual misconduct since April, one Eastern Cape teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a matric pupil, reports News24. Ayanda Fani, who taught at Zweliyandila High School in East London, was fired on 5 July after pleading guilty at a hearing convened by the ELRC on 27 June in East London. He admitted to asking the pupil to go to the toilet, where he kissed her and forced her to touch his private parts. ELRC arbitrator Malusi Mbuli found Fani unsuitable to work with children and asked ELRC general secretary Cindy Foca to forward his name to the social development department for inclusion in the National Child Protection Register.

Six Firefighters Killed Battling Veld Fire

Six firefighters were killed in a veld fire in the Mpophomeni, Boston area under the uMngeni local municipality , reports IOL. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that their crews were dispatched to the Boston area where multiple firefighters were injured in a veld fire. Upon arrival, the paramedics were met with a horrific scene, with numerous patients still on fire and several deceased. Robertson said a decision was made to call in additional backup, including an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 with extra equipment to assist on the scene. Three female firefighters were declared deceased on the scene. Three other patients died in hospital. The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of workers fighting a fire in a plantation.

