Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Threatens 'Detractors' Undermining Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned detractors instigating internal divisions and working tirelessly to undermine the country's efforts to address the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

Termed Gukurahundi, which refers to the rains that wipe out dirt, the 1980s military operation aimed at exterminating "dissidents" mostly in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces resulted in the death of an estimated 20 000 Ndebeles.

Addressing guests during the launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme at the State House in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa claimed "oppressors had historically sought to sow seeds of division" during the colonial era, pitting different tribes against each other and creating conflicts even among liberation struggle fighters and communities.

"History records that all internal divisions amongst us as a people have been instigated by our detractors in various guises through generations. It is our detractors, who worked tirelessly to pit one tribe against the other during the colonial era.

"These oppressors sought to sow seeds of division amongst liberation struggle fighters and within communities. Their interference and machinations were designed to divide us and consequently created our post-independence conflicts.

"We are aware that the same forces have not abandoned their ultimate goal of thwarting the realisation of our determination to remain as united Zimbabweans.

"Our unity must stand as an immovable barrier to prevent their historic goal of subjugating us in numerous ways including in the economic sphere. The interference by our detractors manifest itself in different ways," said Mnangagwa.

He accused these "detractors" of manifesting in various forms, from "political parties" whose agenda is to divide people through Gukurahundi.

"They manifest as political parties with a regional agenda which seeks to divide our people and to question the unitary nature of our State. We see them!.

"They manifest as voluntary organisations ostensibly concerned with the people's plight yet they exaggerate and magnify regional grievances whilst at the same time seeking to belittle our efforts at reconciliation and unity at

the behest of their founders. We see them," he said.

The President also castigated the media for using hate speech to accomplish their goals in dividing the nation.

"They are present in all forms of the media including social media, propagating statements of hatred, difference and vengeance against specific groupings of our nation. We see them! Let us all say to them you shall not succeed," said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabweans were urged to reject the "whispers of doubt and the rhetoric of division."

"Fellow Zimbabweans; This programme is a strong statement of intent in our quest to cement the unity of our country against the odds that are thrown at us by our eternal detractors. Let us not be swayed by their negativity. Let us silence the whispers of doubt and the rhetoric of division.

"Let this community outreach programme be a clarion call for unity and a resounding declaration that we choose empathy over animosity and reconciliation over retribution.

We are a nation forged in the cauldron of adversity. We have weathered storms before, and we will emerge stronger from this one too," said the president.

Mnangagwa's fiery rhetoric comes as Zimbabwe grapples with the tainted legacy of the Gukurahundi conflict, a series of massacres carried out by then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe's government against the Ndebele people in the 1980s.

The launch of the outreach programme is a significant but potentially contentious step towards national healing and unity.