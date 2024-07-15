Malawi: Chimbota CDO Constructs K80 Million Hall in Nkhata Bay

15 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a move aimed at boosting education infrastructure in Malawi, Chimbota Development Organisation (CDO) has constructed a state-of-the-art hall at Chimbota Secondary School in Nkhatabay district, worth K80 million.

According to Kelvin Troughton, Executive Director of Chimbota CDO, the hall was built to address the challenges students faced during national examinations and general assemblies.

"We began thinking of constructing a hall in 2021 after noticing how students were struggling during exams. We didn't have a dedicated examination hall, and students were using classrooms, which affected other classes," Troughton explained.

The hall, funded by a K80 million grant from the Beit Trust, will serve as an examination hall and a venue for assemblies, fostering social and economic development in the area.

"We asked for a grant from Beit Trust, and they provided us with K80 million, which has been used for the construction project," Troughton said.

The world-class hall, with an upstairs section, will also be available for community gatherings, including weddings, prayers, and recreational activities.

"The facility will benefit not only the secondary school but also nearby government primary schools. Community members can rent the hall for various events," Troughton added.

Chimbota CDO, a non-profit organization, aims to support government efforts in providing quality education.

The organization serves villages around Bwelero and Dindano, and is expanding to Blantyre, Thyolo, and other districts.

The construction of the hall demonstrates Chimbota CDO's commitment to enhancing education infrastructure and promoting community development in Malawi.

The Beit Trust, established in 1906 by Alfred Beit, a British businessman and philanthropist, has a long history of supporting education, health and welfare initiatives in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The trust's funding has made a significant impact on various projects and initiatives in these countries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.