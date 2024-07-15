Malawi: Chimbota CDO Constructs K80 Million Hall in Nkhata Bay

In a move aimed at boosting education infrastructure in Malawi, Chimbota Development Organisation (CDO) has constructed a state-of-the-art hall at Chimbota Secondary School in Nkhatabay district, worth K80 million.

According to Kelvin Troughton, Executive Director of Chimbota CDO, the hall was built to address the challenges students faced during national examinations and general assemblies.

"We began thinking of constructing a hall in 2021 after noticing how students were struggling during exams. We didn't have a dedicated examination hall, and students were using classrooms, which affected other classes," Troughton explained.

The hall, funded by a K80 million grant from the Beit Trust, will serve as an examination hall and a venue for assemblies, fostering social and economic development in the area.

"We asked for a grant from Beit Trust, and they provided us with K80 million, which has been used for the construction project," Troughton said.

The world-class hall, with an upstairs section, will also be available for community gatherings, including weddings, prayers, and recreational activities.

"The facility will benefit not only the secondary school but also nearby government primary schools. Community members can rent the hall for various events," Troughton added.

Chimbota CDO, a non-profit organization, aims to support government efforts in providing quality education.

The organization serves villages around Bwelero and Dindano, and is expanding to Blantyre, Thyolo, and other districts.

The construction of the hall demonstrates Chimbota CDO's commitment to enhancing education infrastructure and promoting community development in Malawi.

The Beit Trust, established in 1906 by Alfred Beit, a British businessman and philanthropist, has a long history of supporting education, health and welfare initiatives in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The trust's funding has made a significant impact on various projects and initiatives in these countries.