Kenya's Top Cops - No Inspector General Completes Term in 14 Years

The role of Kenya's Inspector General of Police is demanding and fraught with pressure. None of the police chiefs appointed in the last 14 years have completed their term, with most resigning early due to overwhelming challenges and pressure.

David Kimaiyo (2012-2014)

David Kimaiyo, popularly known as 'Sieke", was appointed as the first Inspector General of the National Police Service in December 2012, following the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, which sought to reform the police service.

His tenure, however, was marked by numerous security challenges, including increased terrorist attacks by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

In December 2014, Kimaiyo resigned amid criticism over his handling of security issues, particularly after a series of deadly attacks in Mandera County. His resignation came just two years into his four-year term.

Joseph Boinnet (2015-2019)

Joseph Boinnet succeeded Kimaiyo in March 2015. Boinnet's tenure was also characterised by efforts to tackle terrorism and improve police reforms. However, towards the end of his term, he opted to leave office in early 2019, a few months before his official term was set to end. Mr Boinnet resigned under unclear circumstances with his resignation announced by then President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He later appointed him as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, a move seen as a strategic redeployment rather than a forced resignation.

Hillary Mutyambai (2019-2022)

Hillary Mutyambai took over from Boinnet in April 2019. His tenure has been relatively stable, with a continued focus on counter-terrorism and police reforms. However, Mutyambai who was highly criticized by President William Ruto just shortly before he assumed power, resigned in October 2022, citing health complications.

He faced challenges, including managing public relations and allegations of police brutality, especially during the 2022 general election period.

Japhet Koome (Nov 2022-July 2024)

was appointed as the Inspector General of the National Police Service in November 2022. His appointment was part of an effort to continue the reforms within the police service and to address the various security challenges facing the country.

Mr Koome, a seasoned police officer with decades of experience, was expected to bring stability and enhanced professionalism to the force.

This month, Mr Koome tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons and the need for new leadership to take the helm of the National Police Service. His resignation comes at a time when the country has faced multiple demonstrations that have seen police accused of using excessive power.

Factors Contributing to Early Resignations

Several factors have contributed to the early resignations of Kenya's Inspector Generals:

Security Challenges: Persistent security threats, particularly from terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab, have put immense pressure on IGs, leading to public criticism and calls for their resignation.

Political Pressure: Political dynamics and changes in government priorities often influence the tenures of senior police officials, leading to resignations or redeployments.

Public and Media Scrutiny: High expectations from the public and intense media scrutiny can create an environment where IGs find it challenging to fulfill their roles effectively, prompting early exits.