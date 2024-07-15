Uganda: Hundreds Benefit From Free Medical Camp in Mubende

Hundreds of people have benefitted from a free medical camp in Buweekula South Constituency in Mubende district.

The medical camp provided treatment for a range of ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, skin infections, eye problems and teeth issues.

According to the organisers the biggest number of patients who attended the medical camp had eye problems.

According to Dr. John Agaba the in-charge of eye care department, they received more than 1500 patients with eye defectc.

"Much as we have been making general body checkups, our people in Buwekula south are suffering from eye diseases such cataracts and Glaucoma. You can imagine in three days we have received more than 1500 people . This is a threat to the community," Agaba said..

He added some patients had already lost sight due to delays in getting medical attention while others have been referred to Mulago for proper medication.

"We have found ma who lost sight while others can be treated and recover but the most challenge in Buwekula South is that these people dont have a facility with an eye care department."

Justin Mbabazi one the patients who received medication says that the disease started as an itching eye but has since escalated.

"I can not do anything at home because all eyes are itching but I hope doctors are going to treat me well," Mbabazi said.

"For the three months I have suffered with this disease, I have never tried any health facility because they are distant and I do not have transport to reach there."

Dedan Mubangizi the aspirant Member of Parliament for Buwekula South who also partnered with the district for the free medical camp appreciated government for allowing good Samaritans to extend services to communities.

"We are so happy that our health camp has been a success and our people have been given treatment at a free cost . We thank government for enabling us exercise and extend services to our communities."

Mubangizi cited the need to organise more health camps across Buwekula South saying many people fail to access medical care due to long distances they travel to go to health facilities.

"I am going to sit with my friends and partners to see how can help our people because what I have seen in the three days really shows that our people needs such services."

Mubangizi requested the government through the Ministry of Health to respond positively towards the cries of the people to help treat eye conditions which were reported during the free medical camp.

"Since our health facilities don't have eye care specialists, our people are going to continue suffering because many of them cannot travel distances to Mubende regional referral hospital for proper medication. Government needs to save the situation."

Kellen Besigye the Vice Chairperson for Mubende also doubles as the Secretary for Health advised government to prepare a mass sensitisation and eye treatment drive across the district.

"If in three days we have got such a number how about when we conduct a mass eye checkup," Besigye said.