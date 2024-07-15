Uganda: Nup Warned Against Recruiting Experienced but Unsettled Politicians From Existing Political Parties

The National Unity Platform has been cautioned against recruiting aging Politicians from existing Political Parties but rather enlist young people from higher institutions of learning.

This as the party gears up preparations to mark four years of its existence.

Analysts warn that some so-called experienced but unsettled politicians have hidden agendas.

This month, the National Unity Platform, marks exactly four years in the political field since it rebranded from the National Unity, Reconciliation, and Development Party and merged with the People Power movement led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who is currently the party president.

The party gained momentum during the 2021 general election, where it claimed several leadership positions across the country from lower councils to Parliament level.

With over 1000 councillors that were elected during what critics describe as the 2021 election wave, the party also brought 57 legislators to Parliament, making it the leading Opposition Party in the 11th Parliament.

The NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says although the journey has been filled with ups and downs, they remain proud of their achievements as a party.

According to Dr. John Paul Kasujja, a political analyst, the party came with strength and has maintained its momentum.

He however warns against the growing internal conflict, advising the NUP leadership to recruit their own politicians rather than relying on aging politicians with hidden motives.

"Train your politicians from within; do not rely on those you found in the field as you do not know the deals they made with the government, nor their motives," Kasujja noted.

While analysts allude to the emerging internal rifts, Ssenyonyi says they expected all the betrayal in the political field.

"We expected all these in the political arena, but we stay focused on our mission and distance ourselves from those who betray our cause," says Ssenyonyi

Kasujja credits NUP for trying to fight corruption among its members and the government, and mobilize youth both within and outside the country.

"They have tried to stand firm in the political storms, although the government has hindered them by denying them permissions for rallies and preventing them from going wherever they wish."

Despite the progress, Kasujja notes several challenges such as low penetration in villages to mobilize support.

Kasujja says given the current political environment, NUP must strategize to maintain their support and build the party beyond 2026. Emphasizing that NUP's stability will depend on the political climate during the next election.

NUP spokesperson, Ssenyonyi adds that despite the current challenges, they will persevere.

They are now preparing for celebrations to mark their four-year anniversary as NUP and have requested Kololo grounds for the event, awaiting approval.

In four years, NUP became the third party after UPC and FDC to establish headquarters, a leadership school, and gain majority seats in Parliament with a presidential candidate coming second in a presidential race.