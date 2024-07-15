Tanzania Aims At Mega Food Storage

KATAVI — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to increase its grains storing capacity to reach three million tonnes by 2030.

The Head of State issued the directives yesterday after inspecting the ongoing construction of the modern silos and warehouses in Mpanda Municipality in Katavi Region, which will increase storage capacity from the current 5,000 tonnes of grains to 28,000 tonnes.

"This project worth 14bn/-, will help the country to deal with food insecurity and reduce the post-harvest loss. The modern silos have significantly increased the grains storage capacity from 5,000 tonnes to 28,000 tonnes," Dr Samia said.

During the inauguration of new constructed modern grain storage facilities, the President directed NFRA to make Katavi Region a special independent zone in purchasing and storing of grains.

President Samia also stressed the importance of crop buyers across the country to provide fair prices to farmers during grains purchasing season. She reiterated the government's determination to scale up the agricultural sector, saying the country wants to move from subsistence farming to commercial farming.

Further noticing, she has instructed the regional government to cooperate with NFRA to look for the areas where they can expand the food storage projects to enable Katavi become a reliable region for food storage.

Moreover, Dr Samia said that the budget for Agriculture Ministry has increased by three folds in the past three years from 460bn/-in 2020/21 financial year to 1.248tri/- this fiscal year, directing the money to be well spent in building irrigation schemes, promoting extension services, procurement of fertilisers and construction of food storage facilities.

Meanwhile, President Samia has underscored that the government will continue executing recommendations from the Criminal Justice Commission for the improvement of nation's criminal justice systems including Tanzania Police Force.

The Head of State made the statement after launching the Katavi Region's police headquarters building, during her working visit in the region. The building sits on the compound spanning 1,438 square metres. It has 33 office rooms, two armory rooms, and two conference halls.

"This building is the result of implementation of the commission's recommendations to create a good working environment for the Police Porce," Dr Samia said.

She said that such buildings have been built in many places in Tanzania and they all have the same status, saying that the government is also continuing to improve police stations in the country.

Dr Samia said that the construction of the building is also aligns with the implementation CCM election manifesto (2020- 2025), which directs for creation of better environment for the Police Force and to ensure that the law enforcement agency brings stability and peace in the country.

"The manifesto also wants the government to ensure that there is good governance within the Police Force so that we can have political stability," she added.

Moreover, Dr Samia directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (CP) Camillus Wambura, to ensure that the building's Information Communication Technology systems are linked with other institutions under the Police Force in the region.

The Criminal Justice Commission was formed by President Samia last year to investigate the performance of criminal justice institutions in the country.

In July last year, the Commission presented 333 recommendations aimed at guiding the enhancement of justice delivery, bolstering criminal justice institutions and adhering to the 4R philosophy-- Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding.

Presenting its report to the Head of State, the Commission highlighted key findings including major weaknesses in the entire system of criminal justice dispensation.

The institutions probed by the Commission include the Police Force, National Prosecution Services (NPS), Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Tanzania Prisons Service and Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).