Tanzania: Majaliwa - Religious Bodies Pivotal in Upholding Good Morals

DAR ES SALAAM — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government values the contribution of religious institutions in strengthening good morals while condemning evil acts and moral decay in the society.

Premier Majaliwa further stated that the government has been closely working with religious institutions, particularly in social campaigns for educating and promoting good morals in the society.

He made the statement while representing President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 85th anniversary of Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) celebrations held at Uhuru Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

"The government has always been working together with religious institutions, especially in social campaigns to educate and encourage good morals and good conduct for members of the community," PM Majaliwa said.

The PM commended the TAG church for its strategy to develop children in faith for understanding and keeping the word of God.

"Along with the evangelisation activity, today I witnessed young children reciting the words of God without reading any document and explaining the basics of the TAG Church without reading from any written document.This is a great job, you deserve congratulations," Mr Majaliwa said.

He said the church unites people in religious and social relationships and teaches the importance of education, health and community development services and helping others.

"This church is an example in promoting unity and cooperation between Christians of various denominations and believers of other religions in the country, enabling us to strengthen peace and security while remaining united," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Prime Minister added that the government has every reason to thank the priests and bishops for their great work which contributes to strengthening peace, stability and development in the country.

On his part, Archbishop of the TAG, Dr Barnabas Mtokambali asked the TAG believers, especially youths to have a big vision that will sustain the church for another 85 years.

"TAG members, I urge you to have a big vision, think and do big things for the next 85 years. Let's have unity, love and solidarity and let's continue to dedicate ourselves and sacrifice ourselves in any way so that great things can happen," Dr Mtokambali said.

He congratulated President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and the sixth phase government for the great work it is doing in Mainland and Zanzibar in bringing development to the country, especially in improving the infrastructures.

However, he commended the government for maintaining peace, unity, stability and freedom of worship in the country.

"As a result of maintaining these, the TAG church and other denominations in the country have made big step in development," he added.

Earlier, General Secretary of TAG, Pastor Joseph Marwa said apart from the duty of evangelisation, the Church provides social services as well as promoting good morals among its members