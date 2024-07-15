Nairobi — The puzzle of who is behind the heinous murder of women whose bodies were found dumped in Kware area is almost being unlocked after security agencies arrested the prime suspect revealed as Collins Khalisia.

The Prime Suspect who was arrested today at 3am in a club within Soweto, Kayole area confessed to having murdered 42 women from 2022 till 11th July 2024 with the first victim being his wife, Imelda Judith Halenya.

On Friday, bodies concealed in sacks were found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum with some of the bodies dismembered, sparking speculation about the circumstances of their deaths.

Director of Criminal Investigation Amin Mohammed, Khalisia who was arrested as he enjoyed a good time after watching Europe 2024 football finals, led the officers in the joint operation to his single-room rental house which is located about 100 meters from the crime scene.

"From the look of things crystallizing that we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life, no respect and dignity for the deceased persons and very sad indeed, he confessed to us he was able to have carnal knowledge with some of the victims," Mohammed said.

The discovery of the bodies, wrapped in green bags, comes amid a surge in cases of mysterious disappearances and abductions in the country, following protests against the Finance Bill that left over 40 people dead.

A forensic analysis of a mobile phone that belongs victims, namely Josephine Mulongo Oweno, where some mobile money transactions were conducted on the day she went missing tipped the police officers.

In the single room which Humaisa allegedly committed the heinous crime for three years unnoticed crucial exhibits were recovered including 24 Airtel SIM card holders with new SIM cards, eight smart phones, two handbags, two pink panties and a machete which is believed to have been used to dismember the victims.

"We call upon the families who reasonably believe that their loved ones may have fallen prey to these macabre murders, to these reprehensible acts of what I can only call a vampire to report to our DCI headquarters or the nearest police station for that matter," the DCI boss said.

Khalisia told DCI sleuth while being interrogated in the wee hours of the morning that the motive of the murder is hatred and vengeance triggered by his deceased wife whose he claimed squandered twice funds he had given her to start business.

"Out of bitterness, he chopped her into pieces, and damned her at the quarry. Subject to further investigations, so apparently he is a person full of vengeance and hatred, and he had a special predilection for beautiful women," he stated.

Ever since she strangled his wife and dumped his wife without being found,the prime suspect has been on a spree to lure women and eventually kill them and disember their bodies in the same style,he always had a keen eye for beautiful women.

Days before the DCI sleuths pounced on him, he was already actively engaging another victim to quench his thirst as a serial killer.

"As we were apprehending him he was in the process of luring another victim by the name Susan, we are yet to identify. As we progress with investigations, we should be able to get help of Susan so that she will be able to give us her side of the story. Otherwise, we are dealing with a vampire," Mohammed said.

The DCI boss mentioned that Humaisa will be apprehended to court tomorrow as the joint operation continue with their investigation on the matter that has left Kenyans reeling from shock.

One more suspect, whom was found in possession of one of the handsets belonging to one of the victims was also arrested pending investigations.

"So our investigation was very methodical and will continue.We are likely to arrest more suspects because we believe that he was not alone in the commission of this reprehensible act, and very soon we'll be able to net them. We shall cast the net wider,"Mohammed said.