Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Karumuna-Based Artists, Gifts Them Cows

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, July 14, hosted artistes who reside in Karumuna to his home in Kibugabuga, fulfilling a promise he made to singer Knowless during the RPF presidential rally in Bugesera.

During his presidential rally in Bugesera on July 6, RPF-led coalition candidate Kagame said that the reason of building his home in Bugesera District was to change the narrative that the place was designated as a dumping area for people left to die as was the case in the past when the genocidal government relocated hundreds of Tutsi families there so they could be killed by tsetse flies.

The incumbent president now lives in the same district as artists like Tom Close and wife Tricia, Platini P, Nel Ngabo, video director Meddy Saleh and musician Knowless, her husband and Kina Music CEO Clement Ishimwe who all reside in Karumuna, a neighborhood that was once called a 'bush' because there were not many houses.

"But we knew it is where we wanted to stay and also talked to our friends like Tom Close, Platini P and The Ben to come and buy land. And now, all of a sudden, people are looking for land in Bugesera," Knowless said during her testimony on July 6.

The singer at the time thanked the RPF-led government for numerous opportunities she was given after being left an orphan and making every place in Rwanda safe to live.

She took the opportunity to request the incumbent president to invite her to his home in Bugesera as neighbors as well as join Bugesera residents for celebrations of his victory once elected president during the July 15 elections.

Kagame kept his word and, along with First Lady Jeannette, hosted her and other artirts who resident in Karumuna on the eve of the elections. He gifted a cow to each of the present artists.

"His [Kagame's] words match his actions. There is no bigger flex like admiring his excellency Paul Kagame," Knowless after the visit.

The singer's husband, producer Clement Ishimwe also described being hosted by Kagame at his home as, "one of the best days of my life. We are forever grateful your excellency."

Nel Ngabo, arguably the youngest of the guest artistes, also shared some photos from the visit captioned, "An unforgettable day".

Platini also shared on his socials saying, "Uwangabiye, njye namwitura iki? Karame na none mwungeri we."