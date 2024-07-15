Kenya: Court Suspends KRA Chair Mwaura's Appointment Over Illegality

15 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the appointment of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman Anthony Mwaura on alleged corruption and economic crimes charges.

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled today that Mwaura's appointment 'suffered procedural infirmity and illegality'.

Gikonyo argued that Mwaura's acquittal after his appointment proved that the appointment was illegal from the start.

In 2022, Ruto picked Mwaura as the new KRA Chairman for a 3-year period, taking over from Francis Muthaura.

Muthaura, who had been appointed by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta, term was set to end in May last year.

At the time, Mwaura was serving as the National Election Board Chair for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mwaura's selection was challenged by Nakuru-based surgeon Magare Gikenyi, who termed his appointment illegal since he was appointed to the position despite facing corruption charges.

In his defense, Mwaura termed his appointment above board, as the President adhered to all laws before picking him.

