South Africa: Cosatu Angered By the Death of Six Firefighters

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is angered and traumatised that six firefighters died in the line of duty while extinguishing a blaze in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands on Sunday.

The Federation takes no comfort from the knowledge that these brave warriors lost their lives while trying to save the community from harm. COSATU sends its sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of the firefighters.

Three of the six firefighters died on the scene in the Boston area near Mpophomeni, while the other three succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. COSATU wishes a speedy recovery to the two firefighters who were injured in the fire.

It is critical that government move with speed to ensure the deceased's families receive full compensation they are entitled to under the law, specifically from the Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Fund.

The suspicion that the fire was started by poachers' intent on stealing endangered species and game on a property in the area, Stirling Farm, only serves to fuel the Federation's anger. Poaching is reportedly rife in the area with poachers using fire to corner the animals and then unleashing dogs to hunt them down.

COSATU calls on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to investigate the cause of the fire. Should the probe reveal poachers were responsible for starting the fire and therefore the resulting loss of life, they should face the full might of the law.

The Federation also urges law enforcement agencies to prioritise the eradication of the scourge of poaching as its adverse impact is pervasive and is having a devastating impact on communities, workers, wildlife and the environment.

