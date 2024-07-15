Uganda: Police to Release Thousands of Unclaimed Boda Bodas Impounded Across Country

Police have announced they will release thousands of unclaimed boda bodas impounded in various operations across the country.

Traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura told journalists on Monday that all boda bodas and motorcycles impounded over minor offences will be released , provided owners go to claim them.

"We have a number of motorcycles parked at different police stations across the country, especially Kampala Metropolitan Area and have not been claimed for. We appeal to members of the public who have motorcycles parked at police stations to claim them. Come with documents pertaining the motorcycle so that you take it," Kananura said.

"Most of these motorcycles which are parked at our police stations don't have any pending investigations or inquiries ongoing and even those who motorcycles who went missing could be among those parked at police stations. Owners should come for them."

Police have in the past years carried out operations targeting mostly boda bodas.

The operations have targeted those riding without licences , reflector jackets and helmets as one of the ways to enforce discipline and reduce accidents on Ugandan roads.

Speaking on Monday, the traffic police spokesperson said many of the motorcycles currently stuck at police stations are those with minor offence like not having permits, helmets and reflective jackets.

Kananura however said that in order to reclaim them, owners will on top of proving ownership, have to pay for express penalty tickets before taking them.

He added that motorcycles involved in offences like robbery, murder and accidents will not be released as these are pending investigations or their cases are still in court.