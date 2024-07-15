Tunisian Post to Issue Postage Stamp On '50 Years of Activity of the Tunisian Petroleum Activities Company'

Tunis — The Tunisian Post (La Poste Tunisienne) is issuing on July 16, 2024, a postage stamp on the "50 years of activity of the Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (French: ETAP)," in recognition of its contribution to the development of the petroleum sector in Tunisia through exploration and production operations, the supply of the local market with petroleum products and natural gas, as well as attracting foreign investors in this field.

In a statement issued by the Tunisian Post, this postage stamp as well as the other philatelic products produced on this occasion, will be available for sale in all Post offices across Tunisia or online on www.e-stamps.poste.tn at as of Tuesday July 16, 2024.