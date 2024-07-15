Tunisian Post to Issue Postage Stamp On '50 Years of Activity of the Tunisian Petroleum Activities Company'

15 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Tunisian Post (La Poste Tunisienne) is issuing on July 16, 2024, a postage stamp on the "50 years of activity of the Tunisian Company of Petroleum Activities (French: ETAP)," in recognition of its contribution to the development of the petroleum sector in Tunisia through exploration and production operations, the supply of the local market with petroleum products and natural gas, as well as attracting foreign investors in this field.

In a statement issued by the Tunisian Post, this postage stamp as well as the other philatelic products produced on this occasion, will be available for sale in all Post offices across Tunisia or online on www.e-stamps.poste.tn at as of Tuesday July 16, 2024.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.