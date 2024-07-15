South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Tennis Star Kgothatso Montjane

15 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane on her win at the Women's Wheelchair Tennis Doubles at Wimbledon.

Montjane and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, beat Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen in straight sets to clinch the title.

Last year, Montjane and Kamiji had come second in the world-renowned grass court competition.

"Proud congratulations to our star from Seshego, Kgothatso Montjane, and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, on their straight-sets win over Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen to become the 2024 Women's Wheelchair Tennis Doubles champions at Wimbledon this weekend," he said on social media X.

The pair have enjoyed success together, reaching at least eight finals and clinching the 2023 US Open and the 2023 French Open titles.

"This victory at the home of the only major tournament played on grass crowns Kgothatso's outstanding record in tournaments from Belgium and Switzerland, to the United States and Australia.

"We salute you, Kgothatso, on your life as a champion on and off the court, and we look forward to your continued success," President Ramaphosa said.

