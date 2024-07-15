South Africa: Tennis Superstar Kgothatso Montjane Inspires Hope

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has extended her congratulations to Kgothatso Montjane and her playing partner, Yui Kamiji from Japan, on their remarkable victory at the Wimbledon Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles in London.

The dynamic duo triumphed over the formidable Dutch pair, Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot, with a decisive 6-4, 6-4 win. This outstanding achievement marks Montjane's third overall doubles Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon title.

READ | President Ramaphosa congratulates tennis star Kgothatso Montjane

"At 36 years old, Montjane is a true daughter of the soil, hailing from Seshego, on the outskirts of Polokwane," said Ramathuba.

Montjane is currently ranked Number 1 in South Africa in the women's disabled division, and has earned numerous accolades both locally and internationally, solidifying her status as an inspiring sports icon.

"We extend our congratulations and overwhelming joy on your remarkable achievement of winning the Ladies' Doubles Wheelchair Wimbledon title. Your hard work, perseverance, and dedication have paid off, showcasing your exceptional talent and skill.

"You have made us all proud. We hope this achievement will inspire other young girls, especially from our rural areas, to believe that the sky is the limit.

"Montjane's success serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes, demonstrating that with determination and resilience, anything is possible," said Ramathuba.