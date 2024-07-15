Kenya: World Bank-Funded Skill Project to Absorb 6mn Kenyan Youths

Nairobi — Employment Manager, Bingwa Services, and the Kenya Alliance of Residents Association (KARA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create job opportunities for Kenyan youths.

This initiative targets absorbing 6 million skilled youths within three years.

The partnership, funded by the World Bank, plans to equip 1,000 service providers with marketable soft skills, creating consistent gig jobs and reliable income for up to 500 youths within three months.

Similarly, it aims to expand across Kenya and prepare the workforce for international markets facing labour shortages.

Bingwa CEO Njihia Njoroge lauded the partnership as one that will revolutionize employability through creating a secret pool of human capital.

"Our collaboration with KARA is about more than connecting service providers with residents. It's about transforming Kenya's economic and social landscape by harnessing the potential of our skilled Generation Z youth. We are acting to restore and reconcile, addressing the pain of our youth and missed opportunities," said Njoroge.

He underscored that the partnership seeks to introduce an online innovative solution that will offer neighborhoods and resident's associations a secure platform to access skilled services, as well as enhance the digital traceability of service providers.

On his part, KARA CEO Henry Ochieng asserted that the partnership was long overdue and a move towards securing youth employability.

"Through this partnership, we anticipate significant benefits for both parties involved. By combining our respective strengths towards realization of the objectives of this great innovation, we are confident that success is assured," he said.