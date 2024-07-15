Eritrea: Henok Mulubrhan Wins Green Jersey At Tour of Qinghai

15 July 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean professional rider Henok Mulubrhan has won the Green Jersey at the Tour of Qinghai in China. Henok secured the victory in the tournament, which consists of 8 stages.

In a tour that saw the participation of 120 riders and covered 1,193 km, Henok finished fourth in the General Classification, 2 minutes and 11 seconds behind the winner, Colombian rider Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro. He also placed second in the King of the Mountain classification.

Last year, Henok, with the Green Project - Bardiani team, won both the yellow and green jerseys in the 22nd edition of the Tour of Qinghai.

