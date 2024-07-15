Angola Chairs Meeting On Mediation of DR Congo Conflict

Luanda — Angola is to chair on Monday a virtual Ministerial Meeting on the Role of Mediation and Reconciliation for the resolution of the conflict in the eastern region of the Democratc Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Aaccording to a press note, the meeting is to be chaired by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and will have as focus the Luanda and Nairobi Processes.

The DR Congo has been facing serious security challenges in its eastern part for several years now.

Despite the peace efforts by the United Nations and the African Union, the situation in DRC's east continues unstable and dangerous, with frequent violations of the cease-fire agreements and human rights.

Various humanitarian organisations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), have been trying to provide assistance to affected people, such as with medical help, food, financial and psycho-social solidarity, besides helping with family reunion.

In the framework of the Luanda Process, Angola has received from the African Union (AU) a mandate to deal with the M23 case, while Kenya is tasked with acting in matters related to other reble groups in action in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Thus, Angola, in the ambit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), has been promoting dialogue among the parties in conflict in DRC, which has enabled the adoption of the Luanda Roadmap on the pacification process in DR Congo's eastern part.

So, within this framework, a Joint Action Plan has been adopted aiming for the resolution of the security crisis in DR Congo. ART/jmc