Tunisia: Phase 2 Massari X Minassa Programme 'Talent Academy' Announced

Tunis — The phase 2 MASSARI X MINASSA programme named "Talent Academy" will enable 20 to 25 selected talents to benefit from online workshops and individual coaching to deepen their skills in various visual and sound creation professions. Participants will receive personalised guidance tailored to their professional projects.

During this phase, there will be one 2-hour workshop/meetup and one hour of individual coaching per week over a period of 5 months.

"Talent Academy" will start in late September 2024 and conclude in mid-January 2025 with a selection committee choosing 8 to 12 talents for international mobility opportunities. It will last a maximum of 20 weeks.

MASSARI x MINASSA is a 4-phase programme aimed at contributing to the professionalization of the cultural sector in Tunisia through training and mobility schemes. It will support over 100 talents in Tunisia.

The program targets a diverse range of profiles, including entrepreneurs, artists, and cultural professionals in sub-sectors such as photography, video, motion design, 3D modeling, graphic design, illustration, VJing, podcasting, sound and music production, etc.