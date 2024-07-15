Ethiopia: OFC Alleges Widespread 'Arrests, Beatings, and Displacement' in Oromia, Calls for Dialogue Amid 'Unprecedented Crisis' in the Region

Addis Abeba — The Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) has called for an inclusive national dialogue and a cessation of hostilities to address what it describes as a "crisis worse than ever before" and the pervasive "commonality of war" affecting the country.

In a press release issued on 14 July, 2024, the OFC central committee indicated that the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is widespread across all 22 zones of the Oromia region, characterized by "arrests, beatings, displacement, mass burning of civilian houses, killing of cattle, civilians burned alive, and other egregious killings by government forces."

The OFC emphasized that the situation is "especially critical" in zones such as Shewa, Wollega, and parts of Arsi.

"The government is using drone weapons to kill civilians in all the zones of Oromia," the statement read. "It is heartbreaking that students and teachers are being killed by drone bombings while at school."

A recent article published by Addis Standard shed light on the continuing armed conflict in Western Oromia. The article detailed the conflict's impact on the civilian population, including displacement, restricted access to essential services like healthcare and education, and the creation of a pervasive atmosphere of fear.

The OFC alleged that the government has "forcefully closed down all OFC party offices" except in the West Shewa and East Arsi zones. It claimed that "OFC leaders and members are being tortured by government officials on the pretext that they belong to or support the OLF-OLA."

The central committee of the OFC expressed concern that the initial political reforms in the country "have been derailed, making it increasingly difficult to undertake peaceful struggle."

The statement criticized the ruling Prosperity Party, stating it has "ignored the FDRE Constitution, suppressed human rights and democracy, and created a commonality of war."

Economically, the OFC highlighted challenges facing citizens, including "widespread corruption, hunger, disease, and inflation."

The party noted that farmers are struggling with "high fees on cattle or products at the market entrance" and "repeated collection of various extraordinary payments" for militia and military support.

Calling for a resolution to the conflicts, the OFC urged the government to "show political determination" by negotiating with armed groups and establishing an inclusive national dialogue. The party emphasized the need for political unity, appealing to other Oromo political parties to "put aside our differences" to address the country's problems collectively.

The statement also called on various stakeholders, including the military, police, and members of parliament, to participate in finding a "lasting solution" to Ethiopia's challenges rather than relying solely on the ruling party.

The OFC has also announced a leadership change, appointing Mulatu Gemechu as its new first vice president following the resignation of Bekele Gerba, a prominent veteran figure in Ethiopian politics.

In August 2023, Bekele announced that he was stepping down from the OFC and seeking asylum in the United States due to the serious political situation hindering "peaceful struggle and personal freedom."