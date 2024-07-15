Somalia: Banadir Officials Swiftly Respond to Deadly Suicide Attack Claimed By Al-Shabaab

In the wake of a suicide bombing that struck a popular restaurant in Mogadishu's Boondeere district, the administration of Banadir region has quickly mobilized to clean up the site and restore normalcy to the area.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, an Islamist organization that has been waging a relentless insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade.

Al-Shabaab, which seeks to overthrow the central government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law, has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and security forces in Somalia.

The group, which has pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda, has exploited the country's political instability and weak security apparatus to carry out a campaign of violence and terror across the Horn of Africa nation.

Speaking to the media, the deputy director of the Banadir region's sanitation department described the scene.

"This is the place where the disaster happened last night. Until this morning, the administration of Banadir region has not left, the sanitation department and all the emergency services have been standing for the whole night, now we want to clean up the area after this tragedy." he stated.

The official highlighted that the primary objective is to reopen the road and resume the daily activities that were disrupted by the attack. "We are cleaning the place, so that the work can continue, I am now in the final task," he added.

According to the Somali Police Force, the suicide bombing has resulted in 5 fatalities and around 20 injuries.

The blast also caused significant damage to the Top Coffee restaurant, which had recently opened at the same location where the director of Radio Mogadishu, Abdicasis Afrika, was targeted in an attack back in 2021.