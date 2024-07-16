Rwanda: Kagame Secures 99% in Partial Rwanda Election Results

Paul Kagame, Leading the RPF Inkotanyi coalition, has won over 99.15 per cent of votes in the Monday, July 15 presidential and parliamentary elections, according to initial results announced by National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa.

Competing candidates Frank Habineza of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent Philippe Mpayimana received 0.53 per cent and 0.32 per cent of votes, respectively.

With 7,160,864 votes counted so far out of over nine million expected voters, the turnout stands at 98%.

Vote tallying continues, with NEC set to announce provisional results on July 20 and final results on July 27.