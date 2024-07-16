Rwanda: Kagame Poised for Landslide Win - a Breakdown of Votes

Paul Kagame, Leading the RPF-Inkotanyi coalition, won over 99.15 per cent of votes in the Monday, July 15 presidential and parliamentary elections, according to initial results announced by National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa.

Competing candidates Frank Habineza of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent Philippe Mpayimana received 0.53 per cent and 0.32 per cent of votes, respectively.

With 7,160,864 votes counted as of Monday, out of over nine million expected voters, the turnout stands at 98%.

Paul Kagame is poised to win a landslide and get a five-year term.

Vote tallying continues, with NEC set to announce provisional results on July 20 and final results on July 27.

Breakdown of votes

At the national level, out of the tallied votes on Monday, Kagame had garnered 7,099,810 votes.

Habineza got 38,301 votes and Mpayimana got 22,753 votes.

Northern Province

As of Monday, 1,151,970 votes were tallied in the Northern Province, out of the 1,480,558 registered voters.

Kagame got 99,65 per cent of the votes in Northern Province. Habineza got 0.27 per cent, while Mpayimana got 0.08 per cent of the votes.

Eastern Province

In Eastern Province, 1,766,799 votes were tallied, out of 2,246,371 registered voters.

Kagame garnered 99.3 per cent of the votes in the province. Habineza came second with 0.66 per cent and Mpayimana got 0.05 per cent.

Western Province

In Western Province, 1,607,932 votes were tallied on Monday out of 2,038,931 registered voters.

Kagame got 99.6 per cent of the votes. Mpayimana got 0.29 per cent while Habineza got 0.11 per cent.

Southern Province

In Southern Province, 1,615,265 votes were tallied on Monday, out of 2,055,930 registered voters.

Kagame garnered 98.6 per cent of the votes. Habineza got 0.73 per cent, while Mpayimana got 0.67 per cent.

City of Kigali

In the City of Kigali, Kagame got 98.59 per cent of the 978,223 votes tallied on Monday, out of 1,172,229 registered voters.

Habineza got 0.96 per cent while Mpayimana got 0.44 per cent.

Diaspora

In the votes cast by Rwandans in the diaspora, Kagame got 95.4 per cent of 40,675 votes tallied on Monday. More than 70,000 Rwandans in diaspora registered to vote.

Mpayimana and Habineza got 2.45 per cent and 2.15 per cent of the diaspora votes, respectively.