Namibia: 146 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Zambezi to Be Deported

The Zambezi regional police say about 146 illegal immigrants from Zambia and Zimbabwe, who have been arrested, will be deported soon.

The regional police launched a crime prevention campaign last Monday aimed at flushing out illegal immigrants and curbing crimes of concern, such as housebreak and cattle theft.

Regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali says some of the arrested immigrants were also in possession of several prohibited goods and cannabis, and were caught smuggling goods at illegal ports of entry.

He says the police opened cases against them for these additional offences.

"Currently, they are being screened by immigration officials, and after that, they will be deported to their countries.

"We have fined the ones we opened additional cases for, while others with serious offences will remain in custody," he says.

Sitali says the crime prevention campaign is ongoing, therefore the community should not hesitate to report any suspicious activities within their areas.