Africa: UN WFP Launches Programme to Strenghten Food Security in a Changing Climate Under the Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator Partnership

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a call for applications for its Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme, supported by the Adaptation Fund.

The US $10 million initiative, part of the Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator (AFCIA) partnership, will run for the next five years and invites applications from ventures with climate innovation solutions that are operational in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt, or those that can be scaled in these countries, to apply for a grant by 4 August 2024. The grants, up to US$ 200,000 each, will support locally driven ventures that are affordable, inclusive and tailored to specific regional challenges. Established in 2001 under the Kyoto Protocol of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Adaptation Fund finances adaptation projects and programmes in developing countries particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

"The climate crisis is a major driver of hunger," says Saliha Dobardzic, Lead for Programming and Innovation at the Adaptation Fund. "Without immediate global action, we face a future of unprecedented food insecurity and conflict. With such partnership, we prioritize support for innovators and solution finders from communities at risk and the new Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme by WFP will enable exactly that, ensuring they have the tools they need to adapt and thrive in a changing climate."

"The launch of the Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme underscores WFP's commitment to combating hunger in an overheating climate," said Gernot Laganda, Climate & Resilience Service Director at WFP. "With support from the Adaptation Fund, this Programme enables governments and local institutions to think differently and find effective new ways to strengthen the resilience of food systems to climate hazards."

Earlier this year, WFP held workshops in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt to identify problem statements and develop future climate resilience strategies. These workshops were attended by humanitarian organizations, innovation ecosystem stakeholders and government representatives.

"WFP not only responds to the direct requirements of its beneficiaries but also integrates comprehensive systems-thinking that puts climate-adaptive innovations at the top of its priorities," said Antoine Renard, WFP Lebanon Deputy Country Director.

In Jordan, Laurene Goublet, WFP Deputy Country Director said, "Climate change is threatening Jordan's natural resources, which poses a serious threat to the agriculture sector. Jordan possesses a strong entrepreneurial landscape, which can develop solutions to address these climate challenges, benefiting not only farmers but entire communities."

The official call for applications is live on the Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme webpage. The webpage provides details on this year's priority themes, eligibility criteria and the sprint programme for selected innovations.

"We are proud to be supporting the programme's launch in Egypt, harnessing the power of local innovation that can provide lasting and substantial solutions to those most affected. For a country like Egypt that is both affected by extreme climate and rich in local innovations, this provides necessary resources and support for the development of sustainable solutions led by technology and innovation. This collaboration strongly aligns and contributes to our shared mission to ensure food security for all," said Jean-Pierre de Margerie, WFP Egypt Country Director.

"The launch of the Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme is a powerful testament that innovation is crucial to tackle food insecurity and climate change. This partnership represents an important chapter in our fight for a food-secure future in a rapidly changing world," said Bernhard Kowatsch, Head of WFP Innovation Accelerator.

Last year alone, WFP supported almost 18 million people in 60 countries with specific solutions and services to build resilience and manage climate risks to food security, including through early warning systems, anticipatory actions, climate risk insurance, sustainable energy initiatives and the restoration of degraded ecosystems.