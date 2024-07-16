Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admin Announces Agreement On IDP Return Process, but Post-Return Procedures Remain Uncertain

Addis Abeba — Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, Vice President of Tigray's interim administration, delivered positive developments regarding the return of displaced persons from Western Tigray following the conclusion of the Second Strategic Review on Implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) last week.

In a press briefing held on 13 July, 2024, Lieutenant General Tadesse announced a tripartite agreement established between the Tigray interim administration, the Amhara regional government, and the federal government. This agreement outlines a more streamlined and secure return process for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Western Tigray.

Notably, the agreement also stipulates the dismantling of any non-Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) armed groups and the withdrawal of the Amhara administration from these designated areas.

However, Lieutenant General Tadesse underscored that the interim administration of Tigray, the Amhara regional government, and the federal authorities have not yet reached consensus on the post-return procedures for the IDPs to their respective villages.

In his social media post following the conclusion of the Second Strategic Review meeting, Getachew Reda, president of the Tigray interim administration, indicated that the meeting addressed "various issues related to the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement."

He reported that "political dialogue, DDR (disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration), and the return of IDPs were extensively discussed."

Getachew highlighted that while progress in IDP returns was acknowledged, "the parties also emphasized the urgency of expediting the process in a manner that comprehensively addresses the concerns of severely affected populations, particularly in Western Tigray."

In its latest media briefing, the Vice President clarified that the delay in repatriating the IDPs was due to the presence of new settlers and armed groups in the Western Tigray areas.

He explained that the delay in repatriation stemmed from these "unfinished tasks" on the Amhara side, despite full readiness on the part of the Tigray region.

"The timetable for the return of IDPs to designated areas, initially scheduled for May and June 2024, experienced setbacks due to challenges posed by the Amhara authorities. However, we achieved consensus during recent discussions at the second strategic evaluation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement," he stated.

He added, "The proposal for ongoing federal governance and budget allocations in those areas, and the resolution of this issue through a referendum overseen by the federal government, continue to be a point of contention. On our part, we advocate for the administration of those areas under the Tigray interim administration."

He further revealed that the parties agreed to implement the agreed-upon issues and to proceed with discussions on their differences.

In May 2024, Lieutenant General Tadesse announced the details of a mutually agreed-upon plan between the Tigray interim administration and the federal government, delineating the timeline for the return of IDPs to their residences in southern and western Tigray.

According to the agreement, IDPs were to be resettled in Southern Tigray by early June 2024 and in Western Tigray by early July 2024.

However, hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals have remained in IDP camps throughout Tigray, enduring severe conditions.

Recently, Addis Standard reported that nearly 2,200 IDPs have returned to the Tselemti district in the North Western Zone of Tigray. This development follows the successful return of the initial batch of 1,500 IDPs to their homes.