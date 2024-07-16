Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Three Outgoing Ambassadors

Algeria — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Monday three ambassadors who paid him a farewell visit as their missions in Algeria came to an end, the Presidency of the Republic noted in a press release.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today three ambassadors who paid him a farewell visit as their missions in Algeria came to an end. They are:

H.E. Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Elisabeth Wolbers.

H.E. Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Nebiat Getachew.

H.E. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Janna van der Velde.

The audience was held in the presence of the Chief of Staff to the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem," the press release said.