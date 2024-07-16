Rwanda Decides - Youth in Western Province Excited After Voting for First Time

Youths in Western Province who are among the thousands of first-time voters, on July 15 expressed their excitement after participating in the presidential and parliamentary elections. After voting, most went back to their routine chores as they waited for the updates on partial results set to be announced later in the evening.

Preliminary results will come out not later than July 20and the final results not later than July 27, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The New Times' Germain Nsanzimana engaged with first-time voters in Rubavu, Karongi, and Rusizi districts to get their take on, among others, the significance of exercising their right to vote.

Veronica Tuyambaze, 21, Rubavu District

Casting my vote was a swift and uncomplicated process; it is not a long process. I am grateful for having voted for the president and parliamentary members for the first time. I am now an adult, as I managed to vote for someone who will be my leader and the leader of my country.

It was very necessary to wake up as early as I could so that I could continue with other personal businesses after voting.

Samuel Dukundimana, 18, Rubavu District

I feel very excited as a first-time voter. I am so happy to have elected the president of my country; it means a lot to me. As a mechanic, I was scared that the voting process was complicated, but I found it straightforward. I voted and hurried back to work.

It's a celebration because we have voted for the president and members of parliament, and it was free and fair. There are no challenges that I encountered because I have been following election campaigns and news on WhatsApp groups.

Eva Niyomuhoza, 20, Rusizi District

It was my first time to cast my vote, but it was not very difficult. I mean, the voting process is easier than I had imagined. It was less challenging than I anticipated, thanks to the support of NEC staff.

Voting means choosing someone who will lead us, lead the country. I couldn't miss casting my vote. Now, I am going to wait and stay updated on the election results. I can't wait!

Rehema Uwamahoro,19, Karongi District

I arrived at the poliing station way early before voting time; it was around 6:00 a.m. I came here to vote because it is my responsibility as a Rwandan. I was very excited, as a first-time voter, to see how the voting process is done.

I will be waiting for the election results to come out as I engage with social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube to stay updated.

Jean Marie Vianney Uwamahoro, 42, Rubavu District

This is the first time, in all my life, that I have managed to vote. I used to live in DR Congo. So, I came here to vote like my fellow Rwandans after I returned to my country. At the beginning, it was not easy to locate my name on the voting list but NEC staff came to sort the issue out and allowed me to participate in the electoral process.