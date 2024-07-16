Rwanda: 'As Long Elections Are Free, Fair, I Will Accept Results', Says Habineza

Frank Habineza, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, has expressed confidence about the upcoming election results, hoping to secure at least 55 percent of the presidential votes and 20 parliamentary seats. Despite his high expectations, he emphasized his readiness to accept the election results if they are conducted in a free and fair atmosphere.

Habineza, during an interview with the media at GS Kimironko II polling site in Kimironko Sector, in Kigali, where he cast his vote, said, "In case the party didn't achieve the expected outcomes, I will accept the results as long as the elections are conducted in a free and fair atmosphere."

ALSO READ: THROUGH PICTURES: Voting underway in Rwanda

He highlighted the country's progress in democracy, noting that the party was able to campaign for three weeks across all districts without facing any serious challenges. "This is a big step, and people have matured politically. They received us happily and gave us gifts. You can see that the country has grown and developed politically so much compared to 2017. Therefore, we are happy and hoping for better results tonight," he added.

Habineza commended the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for organising well-run elections. "Starting from the time we submitted our candidacy and throughout the campaign, you can see that there is a big change compared to the previous election, which gives us hope for better results," he said.

Initial updates on partial results were set to be announced later Monday evening, with preliminary results set to come out not later than July 20 and the final results not later than July 27, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maeva Iriza Bwiza, an 18-year-old first-time voter, expressed her excitement about voting, stating, "I was super excited to the extent I woke up early and started getting ready to cast my vote as early as possible.

"I trust the choice I made and look forward to the results. I was also amazed to see one of the presidential candidates at this site; I didn't know they went to the usual sites like other citizens."

ALSO READ: Rwandans head to the polls: Five things to know

Anonciata Yankurije, 64, from the same polling site, commended the election preparations and the smooth process. "The preparation is top-notch, and everything is going smoothly. I loved how elderly people and those with disabilities are being given priority at the sites. I hope this ends well and look forward to the winner," she said.

The elections for president and parliamentarians began on July 14 with Rwandans in the diaspora casting their votes first. Voting within the country commenced on July 15, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will conclude on July 16, when polls for special interest groups' candidates seeking seats in parliament will be held.

According to NEC, there are over 2,433 polling stations nationwide. Each site has a coordinator and two assistants. NEC trained and deployed over 100,000 volunteers to ensure the election proceeds smoothly.