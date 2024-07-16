Rwanda: Mpayimana Casts Vote, Says Happy to See Country's Democracy Moving Forward

As Rwandans participated in the presidential and parliamentary elections, on Monday, July 15, independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana also cast his vote at Camp Kigali School polling site in Nyarugenge District.

During a press interview, Mpayimana expressed his satisfaction with the voting process, noting the importance of citizen engagement.

"I am happy to see the engagement and all I wish for my country's democracy is to keep moving forward, step by step," he said.

Mpayimana highlighted the significance of voting as a democratic responsibility.

"The preparations were well done. I am setting an example for other Rwandans to vote. Voting is part of democracy that shows the responsibilities of Rwandans in leadership."

He reiterated the need for changes in the way how parliamentary candidates are voted.

"Citizens want to know who they are voting for, including their names. Currently, only the independent candidate's name is shown. People know their political parties, but they should also know the specific individuals they are voting for," he added.

When questioned about his plans, if elected, Mpayimana said that his priority would be to introduce new leaders, including himself.

He noted his readiness to serve, regardless of the election outcome. "If not elected, I am ready like any other citizen and believe that what I said in my campaigns was understood.

"People should remind me of the promises I made to ensure they are implemented. If someone else wins, you should also remind them to consider and implement the ideas I proposed if Rwandans found them valuable."

He also appreciated for the ideas shared by other candidates, noting that it was important to have a common vision for the country's future.

Comparing the 2017 elections in which he contested and failed, Mpayimana noted that the key difference this time is that both presidential and parliamentary elections are happening at the same time.

He added: "They have simplified a lot of things, such as the documentation process. For example, there is no longer a need to send physical letters to districts, as we used to be required to do. Technology played a significant role, allowing us to send documents via email, which is now accepted. Things are going well, and we finished campaigning smoothly, so I hope everything continues to go well."