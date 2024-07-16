Somalia: Somali Disaster Management Agency Discusses Long-Term Cooperation With WFP

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant development for disaster management and humanitarian aid in Somalia, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, along with other SoDMA leaders, recently met with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Somalia to discuss long-term cooperation.

During the meeting, SoDMA staff presented a detailed report on the agency's future vision to the WFP leaders, headed by El-Khidir Daloum. The presentation highlighted SoDMA's plans and strategies for enhancing disaster management and humanitarian aid delivery in the region.

The meeting focused on the need to address aid diversion and improve aid delivery through enhanced collaboration between SoDMA and WFP. Both agencies expressed their commitment to working together to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most in Somalia.

The Commissioner of SoDMA praised the collaborative efforts between the two organizations, stating that the partnership will significantly improve the effectiveness of humanitarian aid delivery in the country. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and support from WFP in achieving SoDMA's vision for the future.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both SoDMA and WFP to strengthen their relationship and work together to address the challenges faced in disaster management and aid delivery in Somalia. The collaborative efforts between the two organizations are expected to have a positive impact on the lives of many affected by disasters and conflicts in the region.