Somalia: Somali Disaster Management Agency Discusses Long-Term Cooperation With WFP

15 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant development for disaster management and humanitarian aid in Somalia, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, along with other SoDMA leaders, recently met with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Somalia to discuss long-term cooperation.

During the meeting, SoDMA staff presented a detailed report on the agency's future vision to the WFP leaders, headed by El-Khidir Daloum. The presentation highlighted SoDMA's plans and strategies for enhancing disaster management and humanitarian aid delivery in the region.

The meeting focused on the need to address aid diversion and improve aid delivery through enhanced collaboration between SoDMA and WFP. Both agencies expressed their commitment to working together to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most in Somalia.

The Commissioner of SoDMA praised the collaborative efforts between the two organizations, stating that the partnership will significantly improve the effectiveness of humanitarian aid delivery in the country. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and support from WFP in achieving SoDMA's vision for the future.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both SoDMA and WFP to strengthen their relationship and work together to address the challenges faced in disaster management and aid delivery in Somalia. The collaborative efforts between the two organizations are expected to have a positive impact on the lives of many affected by disasters and conflicts in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.