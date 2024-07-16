Mozambique: Chapo Pledges to Turn Cities Into Thematic Capitals

Maputo — Daniel Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party for the presidential election scheduled for 9 October, has pledged to turn the country's provincial capitals into thematic capitals, if he is elected.

Speaking on Saturday, in the city of Maxixe, in the southern province of Inhambane, Chapo said that the creation of thematic capitals will be based on the potential of each province.

"Just as when someone goes to the United States of America they know that they are going to Miami, when they go to Tanzania they go to Zanzibar, when they come to Mozambique they have to know that there is a tourist capital called Inhambane', he said.

"By this we don't mean that there won't be tourism in the other provinces, but we're going to invest a lot in developing tourism and investing in Inhambane, in a tourist capital, because it already has the potential for it', he added.

Regarding the road infrastructures in the country, Chapo said that his government will work in order to rehabilitate the country's main north-south highway (EN1).

"We're going to work to rehabilitate this road, which is the backbone of our country's development, and we're going to continue to develop our country's railway infrastructure, ports and other development infrastructures', he said.