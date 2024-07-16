Zimbabweans to Stage Demonstration, Handover Petition to British PM Over Continued Detention of CCC Activists

15 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabweans in the UK will this Friday petition British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to put pressure on the government to end the continued detention of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists among other issues.

The group will hold a demonstration and hand over their petition which focuses on among other things, the current political crisis and human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

The demonstration is organised by various opposition parties and pressure groups like ZAPU, the CCC UK, Restoration of Human Rights (Rohr), Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) and other activists in the diaspora.

An invitation flyer circulating on social media reads: "Enough is enough, we deserve better. No to GNU, no to 2030, no to ED third term, no to SADC Zimbabwe chairperson and summit, no to illegitimacy and police brutality, no to dynasty and corruption, no to constitutional injustice."

Simbarashe Jingo, one of the activists who will be participating in the protests, demanded the release of incarcerated CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and other party activists who were arrested on June 16 on allegations of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

"We are demanding the release of Jameson Timba and 77 activists being detained for their rights to gather peacefully. We say no to corruption, nepotism, and elections were stolen, it is all out in the open for people to see.

"There is a lot of malpractice going on in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is being milked dry in the hands of a few people, so fellow Zimbabweans I urge you all to come in your numbers on the 19th of July 2024 at Zimbabwean house," Jingo said.

