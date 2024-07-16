Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Winner Athletes in African Games

15 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi received on Monday the players and coaches who won golden medals in the African Games.

The president's meeting with the Egyptian athletes came in recognition of their achievements, Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

In a short speech, President Sisi welcomed the players and coaches, expressing his happiness to meet them, saying: "Congratulations on what you have achieved."

"You made us all happy, and all the Egyptians who saw the results you achieved, and what is possible to be achieved in the future as well. May God grant us success in Paris," President Sisi said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.