Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Winner Athletes in African Games

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi received on Monday the players and coaches who won golden medals in the African Games.

The president's meeting with the Egyptian athletes came in recognition of their achievements, Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

In a short speech, President Sisi welcomed the players and coaches, expressing his happiness to meet them, saying: "Congratulations on what you have achieved."

"You made us all happy, and all the Egyptians who saw the results you achieved, and what is possible to be achieved in the future as well. May God grant us success in Paris," President Sisi said.