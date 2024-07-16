South Africa: Mchunu Sets Sights On Stronger, Trusted Police Force

South Africa's new Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has outlined a bold agenda aimed at improving the country's law enforcement agencies.

Mchunu addressed the media in Pretoria on Monday on the Ministry's priorities, following the establishment of the Government of National Unity after the General Elections.

Vowing to tackle crime, restore public trust and improve the effectiveness of the police force, the Minister said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the "enormous responsibility" of ensuring that South Africans are safe and feel safer.

Mchunu said he would implement careful measures to reduce corruption within the ranks of the police and ensure strict faithfulness to ethical standards and accountability mechanisms.

"The crime levels in the country are on the increase and are intolerable. We need to act decisively and bring this under control.

"This scenario also requires that we think about what management system is needed overall within the police service, which will enable us to respond effectively to the serious challenge we face. It is our view and understanding that tough measures may need to be taken to reduce crime where necessary."

He said central to the strategy is the urgent need to professionalise the SAPS and instil positive ethical values, patriotism and the understanding that the primary duty of a police officer is to always serve and protect the public.

"Uprooting corruption and removing corrupt police officers from SAPS will remain a top priority. Misconduct by SAPS members will not be tolerated and action will be taken.

"We want to change the negative perceptions of our police officers. People must respect police officers, have confidence in them and feel safe in their midst. Professionalism in the work of police is also part of police protection mechanism," said the Minister.

Mchunu said in order to do their work police officers need to work in a conducive environment.

The department was committed to ensuring that police stations are well-resourced and have the necessary tools and vehicles to serve communities effectively.

"Police officer must attend regular refresher courses to stay operationally ready. We will also strengthen some existing units within the police force."

Mchunu said there were plans to update the South African Police Service Act and finalise the National Policy on Policing.

The integration of technologies in police services, Mchunu said, is crucial to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness and overall capability of law enforcement.

"Advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, and digital communication tools enable police to better predict, prevent, and respond to criminal activities," said the Minister.

He explained that these tools provide officers with real-time information, improve decision-making, and facilitate faster, more accurate investigations.

"Technology also enhances transparency and accountability and fosters greater public trust. We will benchmark against other successful law enforcement agencies worldwide and endeavour to bring SAPS on par with the best in terms of technology and operational efficiency."