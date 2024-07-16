Sudan: Human Anti-Trafficking Technical Committee Studies Ways to Respond American Report

15 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — In its Monday meeting headed by its Chairman and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Howaida Awad Al-Karim, the National Technical Committee on Human Anti-Trafficking discussed ways and mechanisms of responding to the American report for the year 2024, in its various paragraphs in coordination with the relevant institutions and ministries in accordance with the content of the report, where a sub-committee was formed to prepare and formulate a draft response.

The meeting also touched on a number of items included in the committee's action plan.

It was agreed to carry out the tasks by assigning each member of the committee to what relevant to him/her regarding the issue of human trafficking. BH/BH

