Uganda: New Project Targets Lucrative Furniture Market in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — Two companies - Gestures, a creative furniture manufacturer based in Uganda, and bkvv Architecten, a renowned architectural firm based in the Netherlands with extensive experience in climate-friendly design across Europe and Africa are embarking on an ambitious project to develop adaptable, sustainable furniture tailored to the unique requirements of consumers in different sectors.

Company executives told The Independent that the initiative focuses on promoting sustainability and modularity in furniture design, ensuring that the products not only meet functional needs but also contribute positively to environmental conservation.

The focus on sustainable and modular furniture is driven by the need to address several pressing issues in Uganda including but not limited to deforestation which is driven by the dependence on hardwood for furniture production which has had severe environmental consequences.

"By promoting the use of sustainable materials such as bamboo and recycled plastics, Gestures and its partner aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with furniture manufacturing," said Vicent Kayondo, one of the executives at Gestures.

Kayondo said, that in the context of educational institutions, modular furniture can provide flexible and adaptable solutions that cater to different learning environments.

For instance, adjustable desks and chairs can accommodate various teaching methods and student needs, enhancing the overall learning experience.

In the tourism sector, Kayondo said, the demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing furniture is high.

Additionally, sustainable materials offer a viable alternative to traditional wood, ensuring that the furnishings are not only environmentally friendly but also long-lasting and cost-effective.

He said modular designs can also help in optimizing space in hotels and lodges, providing a better experience for guests.

Project details

The project involves two phases - the research and design phase and the large-scale production phase.

The R&D phase will run up to September of this year. It will involve comprehensive field research to gather insights directly from end-users and decision-makers in the target sectors.

This data will inform the development of furniture solutions that are both practical and eco-friendly, aligning with global trends towards sustainability and resource efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On July 4, Gestures held a training session in Kampala and was attended by a team of 20 members who will be directly involved in physical interactions with key players in the education and tourism sectors.

During the training, the trainers including Vicent Kayondo and Ivan Ssempijja took the team through the entire project concept, ensuring they had a thorough understanding of the project's objectives and the importance of their role in achieving them.

The team was briefed on the questionnaire they will use for data collection, which includes queries about current furniture usage, needs and preferences, design and functionality requirements, and budget considerations.

The research aims to capture a comprehensive picture of the market landscape, providing valuable insights into the factors that influence purchasing decisions in educational institutions tourism facilities, and other sectors.

This information is crucial for designing furniture that not only meets current demands but also anticipates future trends hence influencing prototype designs and manufacture for large-scale production for phase two of this project.

Project executives say modular furniture is the kind that is designed with versatility and flexibility in mind, consisting of various independent pieces that can be combined in multiple ways to fit different spaces and purposes.

These pieces can be rearranged, added, or removed to create a customized layout, making it highly adaptable to changing needs and environments.

This type is designed and manufactured with environmental responsibility in mind, aiming to minimize its ecological footprint throughout its lifecycle.