Uganda: Joint Religious Leaders Add Voice Towards Corruption Fight

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has amplified its stance against corruption.

During a special inter-religious prayer breakfast meeting in Kampala on Monday - marking the International Cooperatives Week ahead of the International Cooperatives Day on July 20 - religious leaders and cooperative advocates United in a call for ethical governance and social transformation.

Monsignor Charles Kasibante, the vicar general of Kampala Archdiocese and chairperson of the IRCU Executive Board, highlighted the urgent need for collective prayer and action against corruption, describing it as a pervasive evil in Ugandan society.

"As a country, we are dealing with this evil called corruption and we seriously need to pray for it," Kasibante said.

He admonished politicians and civil leaders to handle public funds with integrity, reminding them that such money is generated by the people and must be accounted for authentically.

"When dealing with public funds, know that it is not yours, it's generated by the people and you in public offices need to authentically account for the money" Kasibante added

The event also featured Ivan Asiimwe, the Secretary General of the Uganda Cooperatives Alliance Limited, who emphasized the role of cooperatives in socio-economic development.

Asiimwe criticized the influence of capitalism as a developmental setback noting,

"People who are not into cooperatives have been confused by capitalism. Capitalism cannot help the people of Uganda; even the entire Europe, which is long developed, is built on cooperatives."

Asiimwe urged Ugandans to embrace cooperatives as a means of achieving social and economic transformation.

"We must think as Africans of social economic transformation. It is cooperatives that will liberate us. The reason why Africa is poor is because it passes opportunities repeatedly," he said.

The theme for this year's International Cooperatives Day "Cooperatives Build a Future for All," resonates with the IRCU and the Uganda Cooperatives Alliance's shared vision of a corruption-free and economically robust Uganda.

The event called on Ugandans to unite under the cooperative model to secure a prosperous future for all.