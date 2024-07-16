South Africa: New Transport Minister Barbara Creecy Prioritises 'Stabilisation and Improved Governance'

analysis

The new minister of transport, Barbara Creecy, said her department and its entities would have to shape up -- if not, 'we have ships,' she joked as she delivered her first speech in her new role.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min "My first task in this seventh administration is to stabilise the transport system in our country and make our department fit to fulfil its policy-making and regulatory role," said Barbara Creecy on Monday during her maiden speech as the minister of transport.

Creecy, whom President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed as transport minister at the end of June, leads a department that has been beset by problems.

"A key priority for the next financial year will be the stabilisation and improved governance of the department and its entities," said Creecy.

"With regards to the department, critical vacancies will be assessed, and appointments made to fill important posts."

Touching on the taxi industry, which is often in the news for violence, Creecy said: "During this term, I pledge to work with the industry to ensure it takes its place in a safer, greener transport ecosystem. We will work together to decrease levels of conflict and violence which pose a significant risk to the sector and to commuters."

Creecy's talk of stabilisation comes as the rail sector is dealing with several issues, including Transnet's move back to the department following the disbanding...