South Africa: The Urgent Need for Abazalisikazi - Indigenous Midwives - As Part of Rural Healthcare

15 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka

There should be a way for indigenous midwives to be recognised and allowed to complement the national health system. They are physically closest to the people and usually the first point of contact when there are birth emergencies.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Indigenous midwifery is as ancient as humanity itself. I am a second-year Health Sciences PhD candidate at Stellenbosch University, and living between Bulungula, Xhorha Mouth, and Mqele in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape as I do, my research focuses on indigenous knowledge health systems, looking into the resilience of the indigenous healers of AmaBomvana in Elliotdale.

I recently encountered a community health worker (CHW) who is/was also an indigenous midwife. I say was because, back in the day, when giving birth at home was no issue, Mam Qabaza birthed numerous babies - she has grown men and women who have passed through her hands.

However, these days people of her kind are chastised for even assisting during emergencies.

I have met her before, and she told me then about how the Department of Health has absorbed many people like her into being CHWs. It almost sounds as though the department did not quite know what to do with indigenous midwives, so they fitted some into looking after the sickly in their villages.

That is of course at the expense of home birthing and ensuring that pregnant women are looked after,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

