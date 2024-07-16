Zimbabwe: Battling Silent Torment - Combating Workplace Harassment and Ensuring Occupational Safety in Zimbabwe

For Alice*, work has become a daily battle.

When she started as a communications officer at a rising communications company in Harare, she had high hopes for an exciting career.

She was thrilled by the prospect of crafting messages and building a brand.

Instead, it has become a relentless burden.

"I'm constantly verbally attacked by my immediate boss," she told 263Chat.

"He calls me 'incompetent' and 'useless' whenever I make a mistake. Once, he yelled, 'Do you even know what you're doing here?' in front of the office. I often cry myself to sleep because the pain of being degraded is too much."

Alice hasn't told her widowed mother about her struggles, not wanting to add to her stress.

The job that once filled her with pride now leaves her feeling anxious and depressed.

Beyond the insults, Alice is overwhelmed with work on weekends and holidays, days meant for rest and rejuvenation.

"I rarely enjoy weekends. Imagine being called to prepare a statement or edit pictures when you're at a family function," she said.

The emotional toll is huge. "I can't leave the job because there's no guarantee I'll find another one. The salary and allowances are not much, yet the emotional abuse is overwhelming. I feel like I'm drowning."

Alice hasn't reported her situation through official channels because she fears losing her job.

This hesitation is common among many employees who endure toxic work environments out of necessity, fearing unemployment more than the daily torment.

Alice's story is, sadly, all too common.

Many women around the world face similar verbal abuse at work, struggling in silence as their well-being and health are threatened.

They endure toxic environments out of necessity, fearing unemployment more than the daily torment.

A 2022 study by the International Labour Organisation revealed that more than one in five workers worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence.

The report states that 22.8 percent, equating to 743 million people, have faced violence and harassment at work during their careers.

Shockingly, nearly a third of these victims (31.8 percent) have endured multiple forms of violence and harassment, while 6.3 percent have experienced physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. These figures highlight the significant human and economic costs to workers, their families, employers, and society.

Zimbabwe is no exception.

In Zimbabwe, women in the workplace often encounter various forms of violence that severely threaten their Occupational Safety and Health (OSH).

OSH protects workers from hazards, ensures their well-being, and promotes a safe work environment.

However, in settings where verbal and emotional abuse are rampant, these principles are compromised.

Verbal abuse, characterised by derogatory remarks and threats, undermines their confidence and mental health, leading to anxiety and depression.

Mental health analyst Joyce Dube said psychological and emotional abuse through bullying and exclusion further deteriorates their mental well-being.

"The impact of this abuse is profound. Women subjected to such treatment often suffer in silence, fearing the loss of their livelihoods more than the daily torment," she said.

"This toxic environment not only affects their mental and physical health but also hampers their productivity and career growth. The broader implications for society are equally dire, with families and communities bearing the brunt of these unseen wounds."

Many workers, like Alice, face severe threats to their safety and health due to workplace abuse.

Anoziva* is another woman facing a similar predicament as Alice.

Recently employed as a junior reporter at a media house in the country, she opened up about her woes to this publication.

Her editor's constant verbal attacks have severely affected her confidence and emotional well-being.

"He openly mocks my story ideas during diary meetings, making me feel shallow and worthless," she said.

"Diary meetings are meant to help reporters finetune their proposed articles, but to him, it's a platform to demean me."

When she submits articles for editing, her editor sometimes calls her to his office to shout at her for being "lazy" and making "silly mistakes."

He reportedly calls her outside working hours, shouting at her for what he supposedly terms substandard articles.

"I have lost count of how many times I've been called 'lazy,' 'all beauty but no brains,' and told that journalism is not for me. He even said he would pinch my ears if he were a teacher," she said.

"I dread him, avoid him at all costs, and cannot stand being around him because nothing positive comes from him. I wonder why he does that to me."

The impact of verbal harassment on women in the workplace extends beyond immediate emotional distress, affecting both mental and physical health over time.

Labour analyst Caroline Karuru highlighted the severe psychological and physical effects of verbal harassment on women, noting its relevance to OSH.

"Verbal harassment undermines these principles by creating a toxic work environment that jeopardizes both mental and physical health," she said.

Karuru added that the psychological impact of constant verbal abuse includes erosion of self-esteem and confidence, leading to feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy.

"Psychologically, constant verbal abuse erodes self-esteem and confidence, leading to feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy. Persistent negative comments and criticisms create a hostile work environment, resulting in chronic stress, anxiety, and depression," she said.

Research shows that women subjected to verbal harassment often experience sleep disturbances, emotional exhaustion, and diminished concentration, further impacting their job performance and overall well-being.

A 2022 study titled "Mental Health and Harassment in the Workplace" by Ada Dimino Luong and Cheryl Green found that the fear of ongoing harassment leads to a sense of dread about going to work, contributing to a cycle of mental health deterioration.

"Physically, the stress induced by verbal harassment can manifest in numerous health problems. Chronic stress is linked to headaches, high blood pressure, and gastrointestinal issues," the study noted.

Psychologist Ivy Mukombachoto said physiological responses to chronic stress, such as increased cortisol levels, have been linked to a range of health problems.

"The emotional strain caused by persistent verbal attacks at work also leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as overeating or substance abuse, further harming physical health. Over time, these cumulative psychological and physical stressors can significantly reduce a woman's quality of life," she said.

Alice, whose story highlights the personal toll of workplace harassment concurred: "The verbal harassment I have faced at work has deeply affected my daily life and mental health. I constantly feel anxious and stressed, even at home. It is hard to relax, and I often struggle with insomnia and headaches."

Addressing journalists at the 2024 National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) Journalism Mentorship Programme launch, NSSA acting general manager Charles Shava underscored the importance of OSH.

"NSSA is also mandated to promote OSH, an extremely vital function because, unlike machines, a lost life can never be replaced," he said.

Unfortunately, lives can be lost due to stress and depression related to verbal abuse.

In Zimbabwe, OSH laws that apply to all employers and employees across sectors are enshrined within the Labour Act, Chapter 28.01, and the National Social Security Authority's Accident Prevention Workers Compensation Scheme Notice No. 68 of 1990.

Regrettably, OSH in Zimbabwe tends to focus more on preventing physical injuries and death and appears to neglect issues like verbal harassment and resultant emotional problems.

Analysts said there is a need for organisations to establish a clear anti-harassment policy that explicitly prohibits verbal abuse and outlines strict consequences for violators adding that this policy should be communicated to all employees. There should be a straightforward process for reporting incidents confidentially.

Occupational Health and Safety Managing Consultant Patrick Matira said the policy must outline methods for identifying verbal abuse, such as leveraging risk assessments.

"The scope of verbal harassment should be clearly defined, considering the specific working environment and industry norms, such as policies tailored for female soldiers or bus conductors," he said.

"Roles and responsibilities must be explicitly assigned, specifying who is responsible for policy implementation. The policy should also incorporate monitoring strategies to track the progress of anti-harassment initiatives."

He added that establishing a verbal harassment investigation committee with clearly defined goals is crucial to investigating and preventing the recurrence of harassment cases.

The policy should detail control strategies and models for managing verbal harassment and ensure it is communicated effectively to all relevant stakeholders, workers, and contractors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Documentation and record-keeping of all verbal harassment cases are essential, as they provide a basis for training needs assessment and measuring the effectiveness of OSH policies," said Matira.

"Organizations should set SMART anti-verbal harassment objectives and targets, and use leading indicators such as the number of anti-verbal harassment awareness programs conducted to measure their initiatives' success, rather than relying solely on lagging indicators like the number of reported cases," he added.

Human rights lawyer Zororo Nkomo said to enhance OSH, workplace harassment reports must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly, treating harassment as a breach of the code of conduct.

"If the outcome is unsatisfactory, the aggrieved party can pursue criminal or civil routes. Reporting harassment can be challenging due to fear of retaliation, but professionalism and proper record-keeping can minimise this fear," he said.

"The practicality of due process remains problematic, deterring many from reporting. Pursuing legal avenues, while necessary, can strain relationships due to the adversarial nature of our justice system. Organisations must ensure a supportive environment for safely reporting harassment."

While addressing delegates at NSSA's 60th national conference on safety and health at Work, Shava said: "Attaining vision 2030 for an upper middle-income society depends on a healthy and safe worker and if our workers are unsafe, ill, and stressed, then the achievement of any economic boom will be lost."

NSSA's Marketing and Communications Executive Tendai Mutseyekwa referred questions to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

An official from the ministry who requested anonymity said organisations should also implement regular mental health assessments and provide employees access to professional counselling services.

"This approach aligns with OSH principles by addressing potential psychological hazards in the workplace. Regular mental health assessments can help identify and mitigate stressors early, preventing them from escalating into severe mental health issues," he said.

This environment where employees feel safe to discuss their concerns without fear of retaliation, helps companies enhance employee well-being and productivity.

*Names changed to protect the identity of respondents