Zimbabwe: Uproar After Chinese National Is Recorded Torturing Local Miners in Bindura

- locals were tied and hung on front loader as colleagues watched

Calls for the immediate arrest of a Chinese national who was recorded torturing locals in Bindura over claims they had stolen an unspecified amount of diesel are growing.

The Chinese national whose name is yet to be ascertained is seen in a video shared, tying up the Zimbabwean workers on a loader bucket at Makanga Mine where he is a manager before raising them in the air.

He is reported to have further whipped them in the presence of their workmates, who surprisingly stood and watched as the abuse ensured.

"The incident is a stark reminder of the exploitation and mistreatment of Zimbabwean workers by foreign investors, and the government's failure to protect its citizens. We urge all citizens to share the video and join us in demanding justice for the affected worker," read a statement accompanying the video.

Earlier this year, another Chinese miner Cai Yulong shot and killed a local in Gokwe, injuring another in the same incident.

Cai's case was not the only one over the years, there have been a series of reports, some of which have been swept under carpets.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) described the incident as "appalling, vile, inhumane and savage."

The association, which represents miners across the country said it will not stand idly to the cruelty, calling on the police to act as soon as possible.

"This barbaric act is a blatant violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which guarantees the right to personal security and freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment," reads a statement shared by ZMF.

"We will not stand idly while our members are subjected to such egregious abuse. ZMF vehemently condemns this despicable act and demands immediate arrest and prosecution of the Chinese boss responsible, thorough investigation into the mine's labour practices and swift action against any violations."

Although the Chinese have invested millions into Zimbabwe, incidences of abuse on locals by some of them continue to mar their partnership and development efforts.