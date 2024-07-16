South Africa: SAPS Despatch Arrest Truck Hijacking Suspect

Swift response to information received by members of SAPS Despatch led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of a hijacked truck on the off ramp from the R75 to Botha Street in Despatch on Friday 26 June 2024.

According to information, the victim was travelling on the R75 near Joe Slovo at about 10h00 busy with deliveries in Kariega when his three crew members noticed a gold-coloured Ford Ranger driving next to them with three males on the back and two males in the front of the bakkie. The three males at the back were armed with firearms and pointed at the victim, and attempted to force him off the road. When he failed to stop, a shot was fired at him, which forced him to stop.

The crew members were forced into the back of the Ford Ranger, and the driver was forced to the back of the truck seat. Another two suspects in a Nissan NP200 joined the other five suspects. Both vehicles, the Ford Ranger and the Nissan NP200, drove off with the crew members. They then later dropped them off in Veeplaas, and with the assistance of the members of the community, they reported the hijacking to their supervisor and the police.

Two suspects drove off with the truck, and the driver's cellphone was taken. Shortly after they drove off, they stopped the truck, and both suspects jumped out and ran away.

SAPS Despatch members were already searching for the vehicle and spotted it near Botha and Jansen Streets. Police also saw the fleeing suspects, and a search was conducted in the surrounding areas. One suspect aged 28 years was arrested with the complainant's cellphone. Upon searching him, they found the jamming device. On investigation, they discovered that there was nothing taken from the truck.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect appeared in the Kariega magistrate court today, 15 July 2024, on charges of truck hijacking.