South Africa: Community Outrage as Joshlin Smith Case Postponed Again - South African News Briefs - July 16, 2024

Community Outrage as Joshlin Smith Case Postponed Again

The Saldanha Bay community is growing increasingly frustrated as the kidnapping and human trafficking case involving missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith has been postponed yet again, reports EWN. Joshlin disappeared from her Middelpos home almost five months ago in February. At least a hundred people gathered outside the court, expressing their discontent. Saldanha Bay councilor Vernon Vraagom said "It's been five months since Joshlin went missing. The community wants answers. They want to hear the accused reveal Joshlin's whereabouts." The case has been postponed to September 16 to give the State more time to gather evidence against the accused.

Woman Arrested for Driving Stolen Car After Stop-and-Search

During a stop-and-search operation on Rangeview Road by the R23, EMPD officers halted a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo driven by a lone female, reports IOL. According to Thepa, the driver presented her license upon request. However, the officers noticed something unusual on the vehicle's license disc. They conducted an e-Natis check on the VIN number, revealing that the car was reportedly hijacked in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. The officers informed the shocked driver, who claimed she had purchased and used the vehicle for some time. The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to the Benoni police station. She faces charges of possessing a hijacked vehicle and is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court soon.

Police Search for Missing Theatre Actor Pesa Pheko

Police in the Free State are searching for missing theatre actor and director Pesa Pheko, according to TimesLIVE. Pheko, 37, was last seen by his family early on July 10, leaving their home in L-Section, Botshabelo, to take public transport to Bloemfontein for a hospital appointment. He was wearing a long green bomber jacket, black jeans, black sneakers, and a grey beanie at the time of his disappearance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Capt Sego of the provincial organised crime unit at 078 184 9105 or 051 507 6622, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or leave an anonymous tip on the MySAPS app.

