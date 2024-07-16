South Africa: Mama Joy Says She Declined Invite from Sponsor to Attend Springboks Game Against Ireland

Superfan Mama Joy let her fans know that while she watched the Springboks take on Ireland in the Hollywood Bets Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday on TV, she did receive an invite to attend from a sponsor.

Mama Joy said on X, formerly Twitter, that she declined the offer of transport, a ticket and accommodation.

Netizens were quick to jump in with replies.

@NdhumaNkuna said: “The fact that you declined such a good gesture, shows how much you are ready to play politics...your decision was informed by an intention to exert pressure on @GaytonMcK not to touch your Superfan allowances, my tax money.”

“Declined because their offer wasn’t VVIP?”, asked @Mokgatla_Mora

Mama Joy had a message for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie after the Boks were defeated.

This comes after McKenzie said he had stopped trips for super fans. He explained that while they are flown worldwide and paid to support national teams, artists and athletes struggle to find funds to attend sporting events and exhibitions.

McKenzie has since had a proposal for Mama Joy: he offered to facilitate meetings between her and corporate sponsors.

Her response: “I love my minister.”

McKenzie, the Patriotic Alliance leader and now Member of Parliament (MP) hit the ground running since he was appointed and ruffled a few feathers.

His political party forms part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU was formed after the May 29, 2024, national elections.