Tanzania: We Are On Track, Says Samia

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been impressed with the development projects being implemented in Katavi and Rukwa regions, saying that they are in line with CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025.

The Head of State made the remarks on Monday, while speaking to the citizens after launching Nkasi District Council Hospital, on the first day of her three- day working tour of Rukwa Region.

The Head of State said in her working visit to Katavi Region, she observed that all development projects are being well executed, saying the same is happening in Rukwa.

Dr Samia expressed her satisfaction with the use of funds allocated for the projects, particularly expressing her satisfaction with the construction of an imposing hospital in Rukwa, which also provides quality services to the people. "I'm satisfied with the construction of a large hospital, which is fitted with modern equipment.

The presence of this facility is providing a big relief to the people in the region ... I have spoken to some of the patients and they acknowledge the quality of services they receive here," she said.

She urged doctors, nurses and all health cadres to take care of the hospital, built at the cost of over 5bn/-, whilst insisting that they should always observe professionalism, ethical considerations and be patriotic.

The Head of State also told the citizens that the hospital buildings belong to them and not to the government, underlining the need for them to take care of the facility.

Apart from the hospital, Dr Samia reminded citizens that the government was executing various other projects in the region, including drawing water from Lake Tanganyika to Singida.

She said the government is already in the process of finding a contractor to implement the project. Lake Tanganyika project will supply water for various uses including irrigation in agriculture.

She said projects to bring clean and safe water to citizens have been successfully implemented in the country, including a campaign which aims at relieving women from water woes.

The CCM manifesto is in line with the Policy Vision of the ruling party of 2020-2030, the National Development Vision 2025 and the Zanzibar Development Vision 2020-2050.

According to the CCM manifesto, in the period of five years (2020-2025), the party pledged to prioritise the health sector as it affects the lives of Tanzanians and the well-being of the nation.

The party aims to ensure that citizens have good health and fitness, to enable them to participate in the activities of national building and improve their livelihood.

The manifesto directed enhancement of access to quality health care, education, water, electricity and housing in rural and urban areas.

The CCM manifesto further directed acceleration of supply of clean and safe water to meet the needs of more than 85 per cent in rural areas and more than 95 per cent in urban areas in mainland Tanzania by 2025, and more than 95 per cent in Zanzibar.

Dr Samia also said that the government continues to build towers to improve communications.

In promoting a modern, integrated, inclusive and competitive economy based on industrial, economic services and enabling infrastructure, the manifesto directed the government to continue to strengthen mobile telecommunications in the country so that it can facilitate access to various services for the development of citizens. President Samia is on a three-day working visit to Rukwa region.